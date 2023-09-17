Princess Sumaya attends meeting on radiological, nuclear threats 

AMMAN — HRH Princess Sumaya, president of the Royal Scientific Society (RSS), on Sunday attended the second meeting of the Advisory Board of the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Threats Division, meant to support national and regional needs and improve approaches to safety and security in the field of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials.

According to a RSS statement, delegations from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the US Department of Energy, Sandia National Laboratories (SNL) and Pacific Northwest National Laboratory in the United States also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, members of the advisory board met with officials and partners in Jordan representing various governmental, military, civil and non-profit organisations to review the activities for 2022-2023 and identify future programmes that will support Jordan’s ability to adapt and address issues related to the security of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear materials.

The princess and Amir Mohagheghi, executive director of the Cooperative Monitoring Centre- SNL, also signed a memorandum of understanding meant to enhance RSS-SNL joint research and development, capacity building, technical assistance, research training, cultural activities and vocational development projects in areas of mutual interest, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.