Princess Dina named OncoDaily’s 2023 top 100 influential women in oncology
By JT - Sep 02,2023 - Last updated at Sep 02,2023
HH Princess Dina Mired has been named by OncoDaily as one of the top 100 influential women in oncology for the year 2023 (Petra photo)
AMMAN — HH Princess Dina Mired has been named by OncoDaily as one of the top 100 influential women in oncology for the year 2023.
The OncoDaily highlights 10 exceptional women leaders in oncology from around the world weekly, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
Princess Dina conveyed her gratitude for the recognition of her efforts in the fight against cancer.
“I would also like to commend all women working in the medical field worldwide, who make up 70 per cent of those supporting and contributing to the global healthcare system,” she added.
