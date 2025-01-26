Curiosity: A Powerful Tool for Lifelong Learning

Lara Marsi

Education Specialist

fostering critical and creative thinking, and encouraging students to take responsibility for their education—persist.

in the classroom—ranging from classroom management to improving learning outcomes,

As educators, we continually strive to enhance how our students learn. Yet, daily challenges

Too often, we focus on refining our curriculum

to make it more accessible to students without

considering how it is implemented collaboratively by both teachers and learners.

The ripple effect

Through my experience, I have learnt that prioritising meaningful connections with students is key. When we take the time to know our students, value them as thinkers and learners and show genuine care for theirgrowth, we create a positive ripple effect.

This is when students become more engaged, their behaviour improves and they develop a deeper connection to their learning and the school community.

Children are naturally curious. And as educators we can harness that curiosity as a powerful tool for lifelong learning.

Student agency

In a democratic learning model, students’ individual ideas and experiences contribute meaningfully to the content and structure of the teaching environment.

This approach emphasises “student agency”—a democratic strategy that helps educators achieve their goals while empowering learners.

What is Agency?

In social science, agency is defined as “the capacity of individuals to act independently and make their own free choices.” This capacity enables individuals to shape their own lives and communities.

In a rapidly changing world, fostering lifelong learners who are confident, capable and community-minded is

more important than ever.

Students learn best when they feel known, valued and respected by both the adults and peers in their lives.

Nurturing student agency

There are many ways to nurture student agency, starting with small, manageable approaches and expanding them as both educators and students grow comfortable with the process.

However, achieving this requires a conscious effort to create an environment conducive to agency.

Here are some actionable strategies:

1. Fostering strong relationships Investing time in building trust and respect with students is important. Positive relationships lay the foundation for a supportive and empowering learning environment

2. Modelling respectful behaviour Showing students how to treat others with respect and kindness. A classroom community rooted in trust and collaboration creates fertile ground for student agency

3. Establishing routines and protocols Teaching students how to interact, collaborate, listen and communicate effectively is i portant. Clear structures help them navigate the learning process confidently

4. Encouraging growth and risk-taking Providing opportunities for students to tackle challenges, take risks and learn from mistakes. Supporting them as they strive for quality work, try new approaches and develop resilience

5. Promoting responsibility and potential Encouraging students to take ownership of their actions and strive toward their potential is one way of nurturing agency. A sense of accountability is crucial for personal and academic growth

6. Involving students in decision-making Empowering students by including them in decisions about their learning. Sharing power by letting them co-create learning experiences and contribute to classroom dynamics

Student-driven learning

Consider a classroom where students are invited to explore topics in ways that resonate with their individual learning styles.

For instance, a student might research a subject and share findings through a creative medium, like writing a song.

To support this, teachers must recognise and adapt to each student’s unique way of learning, enabling them to demonstrate knowledge in ways that align with their strengths and address their weaknesses.

This approach not only enhances self-awareness, but also helps students understand how they learn best — a vital aspect of building agency.

Empowering students with agency transforms the classroom into a space where curiosity thrives, learning is purposeful and students take responsibility for their education.

Redesigning the classroom environment

The key takeaway is simple: As educators, we must reflect on and rethink how we design the classroom environment.

By doing so, we can encourage students to ask questions, wonder, learn with intent and own their learning journey.

Change does not have to happen overnight. Building agency is a gradual process that can begin with small, thoughtful steps.

Teachers are resourceful and adaptable — sometimes, a single, well-placed question during a lesson can spark higher-order thinking skills in ways you might not anticipate.

In this series I will explore specific techniques, such as Modeling and Thinking Routines, which can further enrich the classroom experience. For now, let’s take the first step in shifting mindsets and empowering our students to lead their learning.

Reprinted with permission from Family Flavours magazine