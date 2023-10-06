Prince Ali affirms WAFF’s unwavering support for S. Arabia’s 2034 World Cup bid

HRH Prince Ali, president of the West Asian Football Federation, stressed the federation’s unwavering support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Ali, president of the West Asian Football Federation (WAFF), stressed the federation’s unwavering support for Saudi Arabia’s bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup.

Prince Ali said that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s (SAFF) bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup is a “source of pride”, emphasising the need for collaborative efforts and assistance to contribute to Riyadh’s winning of the bid to host the 2034 World Cup, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He said that since its establishment, the WAFF has been based on unity and joining efforts to promote football in both regional and Arab contexts.

The prince stressed WAFF’s confidence in Saudi Arabia’s ability to submit a bid that meets the highest standards, which is evident in Saudi Arabia’s consistent presence on the global sports stage, its clear positive contributions at various levels, and its leading role in supporting youth and sports, especially football.

Prince Ali stressed that WAFF will harness all its potential to support SAFF and stand in solidarity with them on their journey to host the world’s largest and most important football event. He expressed hope that the bid will receive widespread support.