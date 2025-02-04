Prime minister, Qatari minister discuss cooperation, delivering aid to Gaza

By JT - Feb 04,2025 - Last updated at Feb 04,2025

Talks between Prime Minister Jafar Hassan and Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad on Tuesday highlight ways to enhance cooperation across various fields (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday metwith Qatar’s Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

During the meeting, both sides highlighted the “deep brotherly”ties between Jordan and Qatar and went over ways to enhance cooperation across various fields, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The discussions also stressed the importance of ongoingJordanian-Qatari collaboration to ensure the delivery of humanitarian, medical and shelter aid to Gaza, helping to alleviate suffering and improve living and health conditions.

Hassan stressed that Jordan, under His Majesty King Abdullah’sdirectives and follow-up, remains committed to providing humanitarian and medical assistance to the besieged Strip and is ready to facilitate aid deliveries from other nations.

He also commended Qatar’s role in supporting these efforts.

Al Misnad expressed appreciation for the Kingdom’s role in facilitating the delivery of Qatari aid, highlighting Doha’s recent air bridge operation from Jordan to Gaza.

She also referred to the agreement signed on Monday between the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and Qatar Charity to provide logistical support for the entry of Qatari humanitarian aid through Jordan.

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation ZeinaToukan and Qatari Ambassador to Jordan Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Bin Jassim Al Thani attended the meeting.