PM delivers letter from King to Qatari Emir

By JT - Apr 10,2023 - Last updated at Apr 10,2023

AMMAN — Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh on Monday forwarded a written letter from His Majesty King Abdullah to Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, centred on bolstering bilateral relations.

This came during a meeting between Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and Khasawneh held at Lusail Palace in Doha on Monday evening.

Khaswneh conveyed the greetings of His Majesty King Abdullah to Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani as well ss His Majesty’s wishes for continued health and well-being for Qatar’s Emir, and development and prosperity for the Qatari people.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani conveyed his greetings to His Majesty King Abdullah, wishing His Majesty good health and well-being, and the Jordanian people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, the two sides highlighted the solid state of Jordanian-Qatari relations, and both parties discussed ways to further enhance them.

The meeting was attended by Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani, and Jordanian Ambassador to Qatar Zaid Al Lawzi.