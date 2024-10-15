Pakistan launches initiative to help Palestinian medical students

192 Palestinian medical students in Pakistan are facilitated to complete their medical education in Pakistani universities (Photo courtesy of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan)

AMMAN — A comprehensive initiative for Palestinian students to continue their advanced medical education within Pakistan, in the wake of the ongoing conflict in Gaza and West Bank, has been undertaken, according to an embassy statement for The Jordan Times.

Under this initiative being undertaken through the concerted partnership of Pakistan’s renowned philanthropic entity Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan with Global Relief Trust and Doctors of Rahman, a cohort of 192 Palestinian medical students in Pakistan will be facilitated to complete their medical education in Pakistani universities, on fully funded basis, according to the statement.

Of these, the first batch of 27 Palestinian medical students reached Lahore via Cairo earlier on Tuesday, where they were received by the leadership of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan alongside senior representatives from Doctors of Rahman and Global Relief Trust, at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore.

The above initiative is being undertaken on the instructions of the government of Pakistan. Under this fully-funded arrangement, Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan would cater for the accommodation and other amenities for these Palestinian students in Pakistan, the statement said.