Pakistan dispatches 40 tonnes of medicines to Gaza

Pakistan dispatches on Thursday a sixth humanitarian relief aid, which includes 40 tonnes of medicines, to support the Palestinian people in Gaza (Photo courtesy of Pakistani embassy in Jordan)

AMMAN — Pakistan dispatched on Thursday a sixth humanitarian relief aid, which includes 40 tonnes of medicines, to support the Palestinian people as they endure a worsening humanitarian crisis amid ongoing Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

The relief plane arrived at Queen Alia International Airport, where it was handed over by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Jordan and Palestine Muhammad Iqbal to Director General of the Royal Medical Services Brig. Gen. Yousef Zureikat, according to an embassy statement.

Iqbal underscored Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, emphasising the strong bonds of solidarity between Pakistan and Palestine.

The ambassador reiterated Pakistan’s full support for the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent, sovereign state on the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital,

Iqbal also commended Jordan’s pivotal role, led by His Majesty King Abdullah, in advocating for Palestinian rights on the international stage and ensuring that humanitarian assistance reaches the besieged Strip.

Wadah Kilany, general coordinator of the “Al Khidmat” branch in Jordan, expressed his pride in the humanitarian partnership with the Jordanian Royal Medical Services and commended “Al-Khidmat” for its commitment to providing humanitarian assistance across various sectors.

Kilany said that this shipment is part of ongoing efforts to send aid to the people of Gaza, in cooperation with Jordan, reflecting the strong ties between the two nations and their shared commitment to supporting the Palestinian cause in these challenging times.