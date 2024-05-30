Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan actively works for bringing relief to Gazans

Under the patronage of embassy of Pakistan, Alkhidmat is actively working for bringing relief to people of Gaza (Photo courtesy of Embassy of Pakistan)

AMMAN — Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan is a world renowned non-profit, non-political organisation, registered in many countries across the globe for provision of humanitarian aid to distressed communities, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

Under the patronage of embassy of Pakistan, Alkhidmat is actively working for bringing relief to people of Gaza. The organisation has so far delivered nearly 2000 tons of aid to Gaza, the statement said.

The bulk of it was sent through Areesh crossing. For surefooted and sustainable humanitarian support and seeing the efficient operations through Jordan, Alkhidmat has recently signed MoU with Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation ( JHCO). This will further strengthen aid delivery destined for Gaza. Recently on 30th May, a consignment, comprising lifesaving drugs has been handed over to JHCO. In addition more humanitarian aid arranged by Alkhidmat from Pakistan will be handed over to JHCO at Aqaba in near future.

To ensure long term commitment in support of people of Gaza, Alkhidmat Foundation, through the Embassy of Pakistan, is also in pursuit of getting registered in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan as it has been done in many other countries across the globe, according to the statement.