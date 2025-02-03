16 helicopters carry 20 tonnes of relief aid to Gaza – JAF

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces -Arab Army (JAF) on Monday dispatched16 helicopters to Gaza, carrying 20 tonnes of relief supplies to the war-torn Strip.

JAF said that the aid was sent in coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO).

The assistance on Monday was part of the eight-day air bridge to Gaza, which the Kingdom launched last Tuesday, with 16 flights scheduled daily that carry relief aid to the besieged Palestinian territory.

JAF reiterated its commitment to continuing the delivery of humanitarian and medical aid through the air bridge, expediting the transport of critical supplies, particularly medical treatments and equipment, to Gaza.

Since the launch of the air bridge, 72 Jordanian aircraft, alongside eight Italian helicopters, have contributed to this vital operation, demonstrating international cooperation in response to the crisis, JAF said.