NCHR participates in International Symposium on Forced Displacement

This symposium is part of a series of events to support the Palestinian cause and condemn ongoing Israeli violations (Photo courtesy of the NCHR)

AMMAN — The National Centre for Human Rights (NCHR) on March 11 participated in a symposium organised by the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions on the sidelines of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) meetings.

The symposium was titled "The Response of National Human Rights Institutions to the Threats of Forced Displacement."

The event was attended by numerous members of the Global Alliance, as well as representatives from civil society organisations, activists, and human rights defenders, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

In her opening remarks, Chairperson of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions and NCHR Chairperson of the Board of Trustees Samar Haj Hassan stressed that this symposium was part of a series of events organised by the network in collaboration with its member institutions to support the Palestinian cause and condemn ongoing Israeli violations.

Haj Hassan highlighted the critical role that national human rights institutions play in addressing the crime of forced displacement by defending individuals' rights, ensuring their protection, and enhancing cooperation among relevant entities to confront this humanitarian crisis, which affects a large number of innocent civilians.

She stressed that this symposium is a vital opportunity to unify efforts and shed light on the importance of the role played by national institutions in protecting individuals facing the threat of forced displacement.

She stressed that safeguarding human dignity and safety should be a non-negotiable issue and that the responsibility to uphold individuals' rights worldwide falls on everyone, the statement said.

Meanwhile, Haj Hassan chaired the Executive Committee meeting of the Arab Network for National Human Rights Institutions in her capacity as the network’s chairperson.

The meeting discussed key issues related to strengthening and protecting human rights in the Arab region. It also reviewed the network’s activities and assessed the progress made in implementing its strategic plans.

The committee explored ways to enhance cooperation between national human rights institutions and coordinate regional efforts to address current human rights challenges.

Extensive discussions were held on the Arab Network's priorities for the coming period, including supporting the capacities of member institutions, strengthening legal protections for human rights, and enhancing engagement with the UN human rights system.

These efforts aim to promote justice and protect human rights across the region, according to the statement.