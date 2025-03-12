Social development minister highlights Gaza women's resilience, essential role in reconstruction

Minister of Social Development Wafa Bani Mustafa says that Gazan women's efforts to achieve freedom and dignity is a 'clear' message that women are not just a sideshow, but an essential part of the process of change and reconstruction (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Minister of Social Development and Chair of the Inter-Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment Wafa Bani Mustafa said that the women of Gaza continue their struggle with resolve.

Bani Mustafa added that Gazan women's efforts to achieve freedom and dignity is a "clear" message that women are not just a sideshow, but an essential part of the process of change and reconstruction, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The minister's remarks came during her participation in the side event, themed: "Gaza Women Rise Up for Freedom and Dignity," on the sidelines of her participation in the 69th session of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York.

During the event, organised by the Arab Women's Committee of the Arab League, in cooperation with UN Women at the ministerial level and in partnership with UN Women, Bani Mustafa pointed out that women's participation in relief and reconstruction efforts is "key", as they constitute 70 per cent of the victims of the Israeli aggression.

"Women's engagement is imperative. Despite the damage to schools and universities, hope has been revealed through some educational initiatives for women in the tents, where women play a significant role in providing family and psychological support," she pointed out.

The minister affirmed Jordan's "firm and supportive" stance towards the Palestinian cause and its people, reflected in His Majesty King Abdullah's stances and his ongoing efforts regionally and internationally.

Referring to Jordan's "clear" position in rejecting displacement, she said: "Jordan is for Jordanians and Palestine is for Palestinians."

Bani Mustafa stressed the importance of UNRWA's efforts and the need for continued support from the international community to continue fulfilling its role and duties towards Palestinian refugees.

The minister presented ways to boost women's resilience in Gaza to better confront challenges and achieve "a more stable and dignified future."

The minister also underlined the need for continued humanitarian corridors to provide the basic necessities of life for women and children in Gaza.

Enhancing women's resilience in Gaza requires integrated efforts, mainly economic, social, psychological, and political support, along with psychological assistance campaigns, awareness-raising efforts on the importance of mental health, and enhancing leadership and negotiation skills to boost women's self-confidence, she said.

The minister underlined supporting female journalists and activists to convey suffering of Gaza women to the world.

Locally, she highlighted Jordanian efforts to send relief aid convoys by land and air, establish field hospitals in the Gaza Strip and others in Palestinian cities in the West Bank, and provide airdrops of in-kind aid.

Under Royal directives, she said cancer patients in the Gaza Strip were evacuated to the King Hussein Cancer Centre, and patients referred from the Gaza Strip were received at the prosthetic limbs department at the Royal Rehabilitation Centre.