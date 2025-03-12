ICJ hearing next month on Israel aid obligations to Palestinians

By AFP - Mar 12,2025 - Last updated at Mar 12,2025

Palestinians walk in a devastated neighbourhood in Beit Lahia in the northern Gaza Strip, ahead of the iftar fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan on March 9, 2025 (AFP photo)

THE HAGUE — The International Court of Justice will hold hearings next month on Israel's humanitarian obligations towards Palestinians, amid claims the Israeli government is blocking aid access to Gaza.

The United Nations General Assembly approved a resolution in December requesting that the world body's top court give an advisory opinion on the matter.

The hearings will open on April 28 at the court's seat in The Hague, it said in a statement.

The resolution, submitted by Norway in October, was adopted by a large majority.

It calls on the ICJ to clarify what Israel is required to do to "ensure and facilitate the unhindered provision of urgently needed supplies essential to the survival of the Palestinian civilian population".

Although the ICJ's decision are legally binding, the court has no concrete means to enforce them.

But they increase the diplomatic pressure on Israel.

Last July, the ICJ issued an advisory opinion stating that Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory was "illegal" and must end as soon as possible.

Israel strictly controls all inflows of international aide vital for the 2.4 million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip hit by a humanitarian crisis.

The Israeli government often criticises humanitarian organisations for their inability to distribute large quantities of aid.

Norway's initiative was triggered by an Israeli law banning from the end of January the UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA from operating on Israeli soil and coordinating with the Israeli government.

The Israeli authorities accuse some UNRWA employees of taking part in the attack on Israel on October 7, 2023 by Hamas.

Israeli forces reported fresh arrests as they kept up raids in the northern occupied West Bank on Wednesday, a day after troops shot dead three Palestinians as part of an ongoing military operation.

Overnight, Israeli troops conducted raids in the villages of Qabatiya and Arraba, arresting about a dozen Palestinians. Several of those arrested, their eyes blindfolded, were escorted by Israeli soldiers to military vehicles before being taken to a building in Arraba that was used by troops as an interrogation centre, an AFP correspondent reported.

In Qabatiya, army bulldozers were seen tearing up sections of road, the correspondent added.

The Israeli military frequently destroys roads in the West Bank.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority confirmed the deaths and reported that a Palestinian woman was also killed Tuesday by Israeli forces.

The operation, dubbed "Iron Wall", has resulted in dozens of deaths, including Palestinian children and Israeli soldiers, according to the UN.