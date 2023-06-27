Najjar highlights transparency, trust building between gov’t, citizens

AMMAN – Minister of Culture and President of the Information Council Haifa Al Najjar on Monday said that Jordan “sets an example of transparency and trust building between the government and citizens”.

Speaking at a workshop under the theme “Towards a transparent government in Jordan and enhancing access to information: Supporting the monitoring of the fifth commitment of the fourth national action plan for the open government partnership initiative”, she highlighted the government's efforts to maintain continuous dialogue and the review of systems, legislation and policies that serve public interest.

The workshop, organised by the National Library Department in collaboration with the Information Council, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), and the US Department of State, aimed to institutionalise the law related to the right to access information.

Najjar emphasised the need for diverse participation from ministry representatives and official institutions to maintain Jordan's “exceptional model”.

She also noted that the Jordanian government is among the first to sign agreements related to transparency and the right to access information, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.