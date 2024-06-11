King, Egyptian, Palestinian presidents hold coordination meeting

His Majesty King Abdullah, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas hold a coordination meeting at the Dead Sea on Tuesday, covering efforts underway to ensure the flow of aid to Gaza uninterrupted (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah, Egypt President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas held a coordination meeting at the Dead Sea on Tuesday, covering efforts under way to ensure the flow of aid to Gaza uninterrupted.

The meeting, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein, addressed the importance of building on the outcomes of the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference to prevent a further exacerbation of the humanitarian catastrophe, according to a Royal Court statement.

The leaders stressed the need to exert efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire, while working to reach a just and comprehensive solution to the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution.

The leaders welcomed the UN Security Council resolution supporting efforts to reach a ceasefire and an exchange deal, ensuring the flow of sufficient and sustainable aid across Gaza, the statement said.

They warned of the danger of extremist settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank, as well as violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meeting.

His Majesty also held a separate meeting earlier with President Abbas, attended by Crown Prince Hussein, stressing Jordan’s support for the Palestinians as they face a humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, the statement said.

The King said international recognition, especially by European countries, of the state of Palestine is a positive step that must be built on.