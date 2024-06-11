King meets heads of state and delegation attending Gaza conference

His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday holds separate meetings with heads of state, government, and delegation attending the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein (Photo courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday held separate meetings with heads of state, government, and delegation attending the “Call for Action: Urgent Humanitarian Response for Gaza” conference, attended by HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

His Majesty met with Rwanda President Paul Kagame, Mozambique President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto, according to a Royal Court statement.

The King also met with Iraq Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani, European Council President Charles Michel, President of the Government of Spain Pedro Sánchez, and Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, the statement said.

His Majesty urged stepping up international efforts to reach an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, and working in parallel to ensure the permanent and sufficient flow of aid into the Strip.

The King reaffirmed the importance of ending the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, warning that the conditions in the Strip are extremely dangerous and require more efforts to increase stockpiles of basic items, according to the statement.

His Majesty said the international recognition of Palestinian statehood, especially by European countries, is a positive step that must be capitalised on.

The King stressed the need for serious action to create a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 4 June `1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Hneiti, and General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni attended the meetings.