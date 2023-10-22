King, Bahrain monarch urge stepping up Arab efforts to stop war on Gaza

His Majesty King Abdullah meets with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, on the sidelines of the Cairo Summit for Peace, on Saturday (Photos courtesy of Royal Court)

AMMAN — His Majesty King Abdullah and Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, in a meeting on Saturday, reaffirmed the need to step up and unify Arabefforts to stop the war on Gaza.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the Cairo Summit for Peace, King Abdullah stressed the importance of working with the international community to pressure Israel to end its aggression immediately, and to allow the delivery of humanitarian aid, lift the siege on Gaza and protect civilians, according to a Royal Court statement.

The two leaders agreed that the ongoing war could push the region into a dangerous turn and a new cycle of violence.

Also on Saturday, His Majesty met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed S. Al Sudani, and warned against the continuation of the war on Gaza, which could push the region into catastrophe.

At the meeting held on the sidelines of the Cairo Summit for Peace, King Abdullah highlighted the danger of the Israeli escalation, warning against the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the case of a ground military offensive.

His Majesty warned against any measures that force the displacement of Palestinians in the Palestinian Territories or to neighbouring countries, reiterating that displacement is a red line for Jordan.

The King also met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss the dangerous developments in the Gaza Strip.

At a meeting held on the sidelines of the Cairo Summit for Peace, King Abdullah said the international community must denounce the targeting of civilian infrastructure in Gaza, and the deliberate deprivation of Gazans from food, water, electricity and fuel.

His Majesty renewed his call to immediately stop the war on Gaza and protect civilians, as well as maintain the sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid into the strip.

The King also warned against any measures to displace the Palestinians.

Meanwhile, His Majesty received a call from French President Emmanuel Macron, in which they discussed the deteriorating situation in Gaza.

King Abdullah stressed the need for the international community to work urgently to stop the ongoing war in Gaza, protect civilians, and lift the siege on the strip.

His Majesty warned against the repercussions of developments in Gaza on the region and the world, highlighting the danger of a worsening humanitarian situation if a ground military offensive takes place.

The King reaffirmed Jordan’s rejection of the forced displacement or internal displacement of the Palestinians in Gaza.

Later on Saturday, the King returned to Jordan after attending the Cairo Summit for Peace.