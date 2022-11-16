JSF, Business Sweden hold panel discussion on investment

Speakers during a panel organised by the Jordan Strategy Forum and Business Sweden on Tuesday (Photo courtesy of JSF)

AMMAN — The Jordan Strategy Forum (JSF) and Business Sweden on Tuesday organised a panel titled “Swedish Export Credit Corporation and Investment Aspects in Jordan”, as part of a Swedish business delegation’s visit to the Kingdom, accompanying the Swedish King and Queen.

JSF CEO Nisreen Barakat said that the Jordanian private sector plays a pivotal role in terms of its contribution to GDP, creating jobs and providing basic infrastructure projects and services, according to a JSF statement.

Barakat added that funding is still a major obstacle for starting public and private projects, stressing the important role of banks and credit facilities in the private sector’s contribution to economic growth and development in general.

Reviewing Sweden’s experience in finance during the event constitutes an opportunity to build "real and fruitful partnerships" with Sweden and enhance investments for private sector companies, she added.

President of Swedish Export Credit Corporation Pontus Davidsson reviewed the Swedish financing model for various projects. The corporation, he noted, seeks to provide necessary funds for promising sectors, as well as for green and sustainable schemes that focus on women’s economic empowerment and financial inclusion. Davidsson added that this is accomplished through three models: Green finance, social service finance and sustainable project finance.

Hakan Dahlfors, head of Swedfund’s Project Accelerator, said that Swedfund seeks to reduce poverty through investing in sustainable charitable initiatives in developing and emerging economies and by supporting new sustainable infrastructure projects.

The session is part of the forum’s endeavours to enrich dialogue on the role of local and foreign investments in supporting the national economy and creating jobs, in addition to expanding JSF’s partnership base of local and international members.