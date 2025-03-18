No Jokic, no problem as Gordon, Nuggets stun Warriors

Julian Champagnie #30 of the San Antonio Spurs takes a shot against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday in Los Angeles, California (AFP photo)

LOS ANGELES, United States — Aaron Gordon scored 38 points as the Denver Nuggets shrugged off the absence of Nikola Jokic to halt the Golden State Warriors' seven-game winning streak with a 114-105 victory over their NBA Western Conference rivals on Tuesday.

A dazzling display from Gordon inspired what was ultimately a comfortable win for Denver, who were missing regular starters Jokic and Jamal Murray from their line-up.

The absentees were barely felt by Denver though, who startled the Warriors early at San Francisco's Chase Center and led for most of the game.

The Warriors threatened to stage a late rally after slashing the Nuggets' fourth-quarter lead from 15 points to three points, but Denver pulled away in the closing stages to secure a deserved win.

Gordon finished with 38 points, six rebounds and three assists while Michael Porter Jr. provided offensive support with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five assists.

The Warriors were always chasing the game after failing to threaten from long range, making just eight of 33 three-point attempts. Jimmy Butler led the Golden State scorers with 23 points.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr lambasted his side's "awful" performance.

"We played poorly out of the gate and never found rhythm and they played great," Kerr said. "The right team won. We didn't deserve that. We were awful."

Denver improved to 44-25 to remain in third place in the West. The Warriors dropped to 39-29 and are sixth in the standings.

Lakers, Rockets win

The Los Angeles Lakers are just behind Denver in fourth place in the West after a 125-109 blowout over the San Antonio Spurs.

With LeBron James still injured, Austin Reaves led the Lakers scoring with 30 points while Luka Doncic had 21 points with nine rebounds and 14 assists.

Elsewhere, the in-form Houston Rockets staged an incredible second-half comeback to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers, overturning a 25-point third-quarter deficit to win 144-137 in an overtime thriller.

The struggling Sixers -- who received another gloomy injury bulletin with news that Paul George would miss the remainder of the regular season -- stunned Houston after outscoring the hosts 44-28 in the first quarter.

After leading 78-57 at half-time, the Sixers stretched their advantage to 25 points early in the third quarter.

But Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks led a dramatic turnaround as the Rockets suddenly began to find their shooting range, outscoring the Sixers 45-24 in the third quarter.

The Rockets knotted the score at 131-131 with 3.9secs remaining, before dominating overtime to bring up their seventh straight win to remain second in the Western Conference on 44-25, 12.5 games behind leaders Oklahoma City.

Quentin Grimes led Philadelphia with 46 points including eight three-pointers, while Green and Jabari Smith Jr. topped the Houston scoring with 30 points apiece.

There was another overtime thriller in Minnesota, where Obi Toppin finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and two assists to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 132-130 win over the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards led the Wolves scoring with 38 points.

In New York, 28 points from Mikal Bridges powered the Knicks to a 116-95 defeat of the visiting Miami Heat.

The Knicks, who improved to 43-24 to remain third in the Eastern Conference rankings, effectively decided the contest after blitzing Miami 41-15 in the third quarter, stretching the lead to 27 points early in the fourth before cruising home.

Miami fell to 29-39 and are ninth in the East.

The Detroit Pistons continued their pursuit of the Knicks in the East with a 127-81 thrashing of the New Orleans Pelicans in the Big Easy.

Detroit improved to 38-31 to stay in sixth place in the East.

The Pelicans are now 18-51, one place off the bottom of the Western Conference ahead of Utah, who slumped to their 54th defeat of the campaign in a 111-97 loss to Chicago.