Jordan’s Junaidi defies odds to lift gold at World Para Powerlifting Championships

Jordanian athlete Mutaz Junaidi lifted his way to victory at the 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships, held in Dubai (Photo courtesy of Mutaz Junaidi)

AMMAN — In a display of sheer determination, Jordanian athlete Mutaz Junaidi lifted his way to victory at the 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships, held in Dubai.

With an outstanding lift of 220 kilogrammes in his division, Junaidi secured the Master Medal and a ticket to the highly anticipated 2024 Paris Para Powerlifting Championship.

“This remarkable achievement is the culmination of over two decades of relentless practice and unwavering commitment,” Junaidi told The Jordan Times.

Junaidi added that the 2023 World Para Powerlifting Championships brought together elite athletes from all around the world from August 21-31 to compete in a sport that showcases strength, discipline and determination.

Junaidi’s sports career in para powerlifting began more than two decades ago.

Growing up in a modest background, he discovered his passion for the sport at a young age. However, it was not always an easy path, said Junaidi.

“I was determined to prove that my disability was not a limitation, but a source of strength,” Junaidi said.

Powerlifting became my passion, and I knew I had the potential to compete at the highest level, said Junaidi.

The 2024 World Para Powerlifting Championships will provide me with the opportunity to showcase my talent globally, said Junaidi.

As Junaidi gears up for the Paris 2024 Para Powerlifting Championships, he is confident he will showcase his “full power” and claim a gold medal.

“After over 20 years of continuous training and hard work, I am thrilled to represent Jordan in Paris 2024. I aim to inspire others to pursue their dreams, regardless of the obstacles they face,” Junaidi added.

“I call on the authorities to extend their support to athletes with disabilities, empower them and provide them with facilities to practise and workout, as there are no sports centres for them in Jordan,” Junaidi added.