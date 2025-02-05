Orange Jordan solidifies digital 'leadership' by launching 'Max it' application

AMMAN — Orange Jordan started off the year on a "high note" taking a quantum leap in the customer experience arena with the launch of its first-of-a-kind application “Max it”, serving as an All-in-One super app.

The launch took place during a press conference organised under the patronage of Minister of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Sami Smeirat, according to an Orange Jordan statement.

This step while embodying “Orange is Here”, reveals the “one application for everything” concept to customers elevating their whole experience in unprecedented ways. The launch was announced during a press conference that was attended by the Orange’s executive management and media representatives.

The all-in-one new super app enables customers to manage My Orange, jood, Roamkit, Weinak, and Orange Money in one place. It was designed to serve the purpose of being their destination for the new features including multi-line management and the marketplace where customers can explore and purchase Orange’s products including the non-telco products, in addition to the reward feature.

CEO of Orange Jordan Philippe Mansour emphasised that this launch further solidifies Orange’s position as the "true responsible digital leader." The super app “Max it” will be reshaping the future of customers' experience as they will no longer need to download more than one application to manage their multiple requirements. Furthermore, Orange’s customers and other networks’ subscribers will be benefiting from the new application and its revolutionary features.

Mansour also expressed his pride in Orange’s vision that is coupled with the team’s continued efforts and the "global expertise" to transform the whole experience of the customers in Jordan. The result is nothing but a breakthrough in the digital scene.

Given Orange’s belief that the educational part should go hand in hand with the new products and services, it conducted a panel discussion on the sidelines of the press conference. Experts from Orange discussed the advantages of the application in detail and how customers can smoothly transition to it without affecting their current experience. They also shed light on the company’s future plans with regard to the application, in particular and the customer experience in general.

Max it, which embodies Orange’s spirit of innovation in Africa and the Middle East, has already been launched in several countries and will soon be expanded to other countries where Orange is present in the region.