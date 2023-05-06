Jordanian-Iraqi Finance and Business Forum to commence June 20

By JT - May 06,2023 - Last updated at May 06,2023

AMMAN — The Iraqi Business Council in Jordan is set to host the Jordanian-Iraqi Finance and Business Forum starting on June 20 in Amman.

Under the theme “Building Bridges of Shared Prosperity”, the forum is expected to see broad participation of investors, business owners and companies from both nations, as well as other countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

During the upcoming forum, the council will focus on various industries, including the industrial, finance, telecommunications, IT, construction, real estate development, energy and mining sectors.

Saed Naji, the council’s vice president and secretary-general, said that the forum aligns with the vision of His Majesty King Abdullah to achieve economic integration between Jordan and Iraq and expand cooperation, particularly in investment and commerce.

The forum will gather a distinguished group of businesspeople, investors, government and parliamentary figures from Jordan and Iraq, as well as local and international companies, private sector institutions, United Nations organisations and international entities, he noted.

The forum’s primary objectives are to enhance investment in various fields, promote trade exchange between Jordan and Iraq, establish joint partnerships and address the challenges hindering the development of economic relations between the two countries.

Established in 2006, the Iraqi Business Council in Jordan serves as a platform for businesspeople to exchange opinions, ideas and trade information, while also providing job opportunities through commercial and social missions and promoting existing investment opportunities in Jordan and Iraq.

The council has launched a dedicated website for the forum via (https://ibc-conf.com/about).