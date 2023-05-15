Jordanian footballer Taamari’s rise to int’l acclaim a symbol of hope, national pride

By Rayya Al Muheisen - May 15,2023 - Last updated at May 15,2023

AMMAN — In a groundbreaking move for Jordanian football, Montpellier Club announced the signing of 25-year-old striker Musa Al Taamari, making him the first Jordanian player to join the prestigious French League.

From his early days on local fields to his current status as an international football sensation, Taamari’s journey is a testament to his passion for the game.

The athlete’s love for football started at a young age, and he pursued his dream relentlessly.

“I always dreamt of being an international football player. I’ve had this dream since I was six years old,” Taamari said in a recent interview with The Jordan Times.

His journey to the international arena began in 2016, when he joined the youth team in Jordan. He cites this period as the time in which he honed his skills and showcased his potential. “I’ve had great coaches and teammates,” Taamari added.

During his time with the youth team, Taamari’s talent shined brightly, leading him to a loan spell with compatriot club Al Jazeera for the 2017-2018 season.

There, Taamari made a significant impact, contributing to the team’s triumph in the local cup competition, with the team ultimately finishing as runners-up in the league championship.

In the summer of 2018, Taamari embarked on a new chapter in his career by signing with APOEL in Cyprus. He again achieved success with the team, scoring 13 goals in 74 games. Taamari and his fellow APOEL teammates went on to win the league title in 2019.

The pinnacle of his career came with a move to Louvain, where he signed a three-year contract that will conclude next summer.

His first season with Louvain proved fruitful, as he recorded six goals and six assists in 34 matches, playing a pivotal role in the team’s ninth-place finish with 48 points.

Taamari’s influence extends beyond the club level, as he has become one of the main pillars of the Jordanian national team, representing his country with immense pride.

Reflecting on his own path, Taamari shared, “I received my first offer when I was in my last year of high school, or ‘Tawjihi’, and I couldn’t refuse.”

As Taamari continues to make strides in the French League, the athlete serves as a beacon of hope for many of Jordan’s aspiring footballers.