Jordan launches seismic survey in Jafr to boost oil, gas exploration

AMMAN — Jordan on Monday launched a high-resolution 3D seismic survey covering 4,285 square kilometres in the eastern Jafr region of Maan Governorate, as part of its national strategy to explore oil, gas, and other natural resources.

The survey is being conducted in partnership with the Arabian Geophysical and Surveying Company (ARGAS), a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

With a budget of JD22 million, the eight-month operation is expected to yield critical geological data that could lay the groundwork for future exploration.

The results of the survey will be available within 24 months. Once data is verified, the area will be opened to specialised energy companies as a potential investment opportunity, according to a Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources statement.

The project, funded through revenues from the Hamza oil field, aligns with the Economic Modernisation Vision (2023–2025), which aims to enhance Jordan’s energy and mining sectors.

During a recent field visit, Energy Minister Saleh Kharabsheh highlighted the project’s strategic importance, describing it as a cornerstone of the Kingdom’s efforts to harness its domestic resources.

He noted that while previous exploration has taken place, this initiative stands out due to the advanced technology and scale of the survey.

“Only 5 per cent of Jordan’s land has been covered by 3D seismic surveys so far,” the minister said, underscoring the need to expand exploration. He added that an international firm will be contracted to process and interpret the data.

The agreement with ARGAS, signed in October 2024, represents the beginning of deeper cooperation in energy exploration between Jordan and Saudi Arabia. The company is conducting the seismic study in line with international standards and a strict project timeline.

The survey aims to map underground geological formations and create a data-driven foundation for exploratory drilling. It is also expected to boost Jordan’s appeal to international energy investors.

Director of Petroleum and Oil Shale at the ministry Bahjat Adwan said the project is expected to create around 400 jobs, with priority given to local residents in the Jafr area.

He added that it complements ongoing projects in the Hamza and Sarhan oil fields, supporting Jordan’s broader energy independence goals.

ARGAS CEO Moath Al Rawi described the project as a strategic entry point into Jordan, noting the company’s six decades of global experience in geophysical and geological surveys.

Deputy CEO Hisham Al Tuwaijri echoed this sentiment, expressing confidence in the project's economic benefits for Jordan.

ARGAS, a part of Saudi Arabia’s TAQA Group, provides onshore and offshore survey services to international oil and gas clients. The company also specialises in data analysis, imaging, and mineral exploration and maintains a registered office in Jordan.

Under the Economic Modernisation Vision, Jordan plans 50 initiatives for the energy sector and 18 for mining, including the creation of a national mining strategy and an independent geological survey authority.

The mining sector currently contributes 2.2 per cent to GDP, or JD700 million. Over the next decade, the figure is projected to rise to JD2.1 billion. Employment in the sector is also expected to grow from 9,000 to 27,000 workers, while exports are projected to increase from JD1 billion to JD3.4 billion.