Jordanian dates exports to Qatar increase by 8.3 per cent in 2023
By JT - Feb 13,2024 - Last updated at Feb 13,2024
Qatar's local market witnesses an 8.3 per cent growth in imports of different types of Jordanian dates during the year 2023 (Petra Photo)
AMMAN — Qatar's local market witnessed an 8.3 per cent growth in imports of different types of Jordanian dates during the year 2023.
Jordanian dates exports reached approximately 120 tonnes in 2023 compared to 110 tonnes in 2022 and 98 tonnes in 2021, as reported by Qatar's Planning and Statistics Authority.
The continuous growth is attributed to the expanding Qatari market and an increasing demand for Jordan's high-quality dates.
Qatar imports a wide range of Jordanian date varieties, including both fresh and dried dates, with the Medjool being the most popular, followed by Barhi in second place. Jordanian dates stand out in the Qatari market, attracting a broad consumer base due to their high quality and competitive prices compared to other varieties imported from international markets, particularly from the United States.
