Jordan witnessed drug crime every 28 minutes in 2022, report reveals

Drugs seized by troops in the Eastern Military Zone in December 2022 (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Kingdom saw 5,295 cases of drug trafficking in 2022, representing an increase of around eight per cent from the previous year.

However, the number of reported drug possession and use cases decreased by around nine per cent in the same timeframe, according to a report prepared by the Criminal Information Department (CID), affiliated with the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

The report stated that in 2021, the Kingdom witnessed 4,858 drug trafficking cases. That same year, there were 14,264 cases of drug trafficking and use. This figure dropped to reach 13,039 cases in 2022.

The report also stated that in 2022, the Kingdom witnessed an illicit drug crime every 28 minutes.

The capital, Amman, registered the highest number of drug crime cases at 7,260 incidents, followed by the Central Region at 4,212 cases and the Northern Region at 3,836, according to the CID report.

The number of cases that were committed by juveniles in 2022 was 200. In 2021, the number of cases was 262 for the same category, the CID report added.

Meanwhile, the CID report pointed out that 1,801 foreign nationals were arrested in 2022 in relation to illicit drug cases. In 2021, 1,983 non-Jordanians were arrested in connection to drug crimes.

In September 2022, the PSD announced that the department’s anti-drug operations will continue “until the issue is eliminated”.

During a visit to the Anti-Narcotics Department, PSD Director Maj. Gen. Obaidallah Maaytah said that combating drugs has become an issue of national concern and a responsibility for all Jordanians, stressing that efforts to arrest drug dealers “will never stop”.