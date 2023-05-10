Crime occurred in Jordan every 23 minutes, 45 seconds in 2022

By Rana Husseini - May 10,2023 - Last updated at May 10,2023

AMMAN — There were 106 homicide cases in the Kingdom in 2022, an increase of three murders from the previous year.

Meanwhile, there were 364 reported attempted murders, marking an increase of 74 cases compared with 290 reported in 2021.

The findings were listed in a report that was prepared by the Criminal Information Department (CID), affiliated with the Public Security Directorate (PSD).

“The percentage of solved murders was 100 per cent, with a reported murder happening every three days and 10 hours, according to the CID report.

Amman registered the highest number of homicide incidents at 37, followed by the Northern Region with 28 murders, the CID report said.

There were 185 perpetrators of these crimes, including 13 foreign nationals.

Meanwhile, 124 people were victims of homicide, including 14 foreign nationals, the CID report added.

In 2021, the Kingdom witnessed 657 aggravated assault cases, rising to 741 in the year 2022.

There were 402 car theft cases in 2021, increasing to 422 reported cases in 2022.

The report also stated that in 2022, the Kingdom witnessed a crime every 23 minutes and 45 seconds. In 2021, the number was every 25 minutes and two seconds.

The CID report also stated that there were 991 molestation cases in 2022 in comparison to 904 cases the previous year.

Meanwhile, there were 101 currency counterfeit cases in 2022, a stark rise from 66 reported cases in 2021.

Amman registered the highest total number of crimes with 9,606 incidents, followed by the Northern Region with 5,782 cases and the Central Region with 4,446, according to the CID report.