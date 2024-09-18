Jordan sends eight tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Lebanon

Jordan on Wednesday sends eight tonnes of humanitarian supplies to Lebanon (JAF photo)

AMMAN — Upon His Majesty King Abdullah's directives, a Royal Jordanian Air Force C-130 aircraft carrying eight tonnes of medical and food supplies landed at the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport on Wednesday morning.

The aid is intended to help Lebanon after Tuesday's blasts, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati thanked King Abdullah for his gesture, following a telephone call from Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who conveyed His Majesty's directives to provide medical assistance to help the Lebanese health system treat the people who were injured in the blasts.

Safadi stressed Jordan's commitment to Lebanon's security, sovereignty and stability and expressed solidarity with the Lebanese people.

He also called for an immediate end to the escalating violence in the region, including an end to the Israeli aggression against Gaza and the rising tensions in the West Bank, while calling for compliance with UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

The minister stressed Jordan's condemnation of any action that jeopardises the security and stability of Lebanon.