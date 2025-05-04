PDTRA evacuates tourists amid heavy rainfall, flash floods

By JT - May 04,2025 - Last updated at May 04,2025

Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority says it evacuated hundreds of tourists from Petra after heavy rainfall caused flash floods in several parts of the region (Al Mamlaka TV photo)

AMMAN — The Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA), as part of precautionary measures to ensure visitor safety, on Sunday evacuated hundreds of tourists from Petra after heavy rainfall caused flash floods in several parts of the region.

Commissioner for Petra Archaeological Park and Tourism at PDTRA Yazan Mahadin told the Jordan News Agency, Petra, that ticket sales for entry to the archaeological site were suspended as of Sunday afternoon to protect tourists.

Mahadin said that 1,785 tourists visited the site on Sunday, most of whom were evacuated by Civil Defence Department teams from areas including the Treasury, the Siq, Al Rasasa, the Monastery, and Mount Haroun, stressing that no injuries were reported among those evacuated.

The authority noted that the evacuation process was carried out “smoothly and in accordance with the highest safety standards,” adding that it was monitoring weather developments and has raised its preparedness level in anticipation of any emergencies.

PDTRA urged citizens and visitors to adhere to issued instructions and avoid flood paths and low-lying areas, stressing that the safety of visitors and residents remains its “top” priority.

Later on Sunday, the Public Security Directorate spokesperson said that Maan police personnel evacuated 14 tourists in Petra, adding that search was underway for a mother and her son who were reported missing, Petra said.