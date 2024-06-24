JAF carries out two aid airdrops into Gaza in cooperation with Egypt

The Jordanian Armed Forces-Arab Army carries out on Sunday two airdrops of aid into the southern of the Gaza Strip (JAF photos)

AMMAN — The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) on Sunday carried out two airdrops of aid into the southern of the war-torn Gaza Strip in cooperation with Egypt, according to a JAF statement.

JAF said that the airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and one aircraft from Egypt.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip or land aid convoys.

The endeavour is part of the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th, JAF said.

The JAF has conducted 108 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 262 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries.