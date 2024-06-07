JAF sends two airdrops to southern Gaza Strip

The JAF carries out on Thursday two more airdrops to the southern of the war-torn Gaza Strip in cooperation with Egypt (JAF photos)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) carried out on Thursday two more airdrops to the southern of the war-torn Gaza Strip in cooperation with Egypt, according to a JAF statement.

With the ongoing Israeli aggression and escalating conflict, Gaza has become a battleground, with civilians suffering from severe shortages of food and supplies.

JAF said that these airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The operation involved the participation of one aircraft from the Royal Jordanian Air Force and one aircraft from Egypt.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies, whether by flights from Marka Airport towards Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

The endeavour is part of the Kingdom’s continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, JAF said.

The army has conducted 102 airdrops since the start of the Israeli war on the besieged Gaza Strip, in addition to 258 airdrops that were conducted by the army in collaboration with other countries, the statement read.