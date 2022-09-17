Industrial sector constitutes largest employer in private sector — study

The industrial sector makes up the lion’s share of jobs in the private sector, at 30 per cent (File photo)

AMMAN — The industrial sector makes up the lion’s share of jobs in the private sector, at 30 per cent.

A study conducted by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) showed that the number of workers in the industrial sector grew by 28.2 per cent over the last decade, jumping from 176,000 employees in 2011 to some 256,000 by the end of 2021.

Comparing the percentage of males versus females in the sector’s workforce, the study showed that 66 per cent of the workforce was male, while 34 per cent was female, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The results also indicated that the food industry is regarded as the largest employer of males, while women make up 78 per cent of employment in the leather and textile industries.

Head of the JCI Fathi Jaghbeer said that the manufacturing sector is “the most capable field in terms of creating jobs in the national economy”, noting that the average number of workers in an industrial facility could reach about 11, while the average in the other fields in the private sector averages four workers.

Jordanian workers are accounted for the majority of the overall workforce in the industrial sector, comprising over 80 per cent, he said.

He added that an increase of JD1 billion in exports could generate 34,000 new jobs.