You are here
Jordan sends mobile bakery with high production capacity to Gaza
By JT - Dec 24,2024 - Last updated at Dec 24,2024
Under Royal directives, Jordan on Tuesday sends mobile bakery to Gaza with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour
AMMAN — A mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour was dispatched from Jordan to Gaza on Tuesday under Royal directives.
The bakery will begin production as soon as it arrives in Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the war on the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.
The bakery will work in collaboration with the World Central Kitchen, an international non-governmental organisation that provides meals and food assistance to those affected by conflict and disasters, the statement said.
Related Articles
AMMAN — The Kingdom’s bakeries on Wednesday opened their doors to sell directly to consumers, said Abdelilah Hamwi, head of the association
Jordanians’ consumption of bread rose threefold during the snowstorm that started last week, compared to average consumption on normal days, Bakery Owners Association President Abdul Ilah Hamawi told The Jordan Times Sunday.
Opinion
- Popular
- Rated
- Commented
Dec 23, 2024
Newsletter
Get top stories and blog posts emailed to you each day.