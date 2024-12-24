Jordan sends mobile bakery with high production capacity to Gaza

Under Royal directives, Jordan on Tuesday sends mobile bakery to Gaza with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour

AMMAN — A mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour was dispatched from Jordan to Gaza on Tuesday under Royal directives.

The bakery will begin production as soon as it arrives in Gaza to alleviate the humanitarian suffering caused by the war on the Strip, according to a Royal Court statement.

The bakery will work in collaboration with the World Central Kitchen, an international non-governmental organisation that provides meals and food assistance to those affected by conflict and disasters, the statement said.

The mobile bakery is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian, relief and medical aid to Gaza through all means possible, by land and air.