House Committee, South Korean delegation discuss ties

Members of the Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee with the countries of Asia and Oceania meet with the Executive Secretary of the Steering Committee of the South Korean National Assembly Sung Joon Eonseog and an accompanying parliamentary delegation on Sunday (Petra photo)

AMMAN — The Jordanian Parliamentary Friendship Committee with the countries of Asia and Oceania met with the Executive Secretary of the Steering Committee of the South Korean National Assembly Sung Joon Eonseog and an accompanying parliamentary delegation on Sunday to discuss enhancements to bilateral relations, especially in parliamentary matters.

The association's head, MP Abdul Rahim Maaiah, said that Jordan is proud to defend the Palestinian cause, which is at the forefront of its priorities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

In this regard, he referred to His Majesty King Abdullah's efforts to defend the Palestinian cause, which restored international momentum to the issue. Maaiah stressed the Kingdom’s rejection of Israeli violations in Palestinian territories and against Palestinians.

Maaiah said that the Royal efforts as well as the Hashemite Custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites have maintained the continuity of the Arab, Islamic and international actions in favour of finding effective political solutions to the issue, which constitute an absolute right for Palestinians to establish an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

As for the issue of hosting refugees, which takes a toll on Jordan's capabilities and resources, the association's head and other members called on the international community to work to provide the necessary support for the Kingdom to continue its humanitarian role in this regard. Syrians now constitute 20 per cent of Jordan's total population, he noted.

The meeting also covered means of exchanging expertise in the fields of agricultural technology, nuclear energy and technical know-how, as South Korea has made “advanced strides” in this field.

For his part, Sung praised the two countries' "high level of historical relations," referring to His Majesty’s efforts in developing these ties in various aspects, showcasing the "high" value of parliamentary diplomacy in reaching shared positions on issues of common concern.