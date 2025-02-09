Containers arriving at ACT increase by 85.9% in January

Statistical data from the Jordan Logistics Association reveals a significant increase of 85.9 per cent in the number of inbound containers arriving in the Kingdom through the Aqaba Container Terminal in January (Petra photo)

AMMAN — Statistical data from the Jordan Logistics Association (JLA) revealed a significant increase of 85.9 per cent in the number of inbound containers arriving in the Kingdom through the Aqaba Container Terminal (ACT) in January, compared to January 2024.

According to figures obtained by the Jordan News Agency, Petra, the number of inbound containers at the ACTrose to 41,519 in January, up from 22,332 during the same month in 2024.

The number of containers from the Kingdom also saw a 19.4 per cent increase, reaching 8,204 containers, compared to 6,872 in the corresponding period last year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

President of the JLA Nabil Khatib, attributed this rise in inbound and outbound container traffic to stability in the Red Sea region, which has facilitated the smooth arrival of container ships.

Khatib also pointed to the increase in containers heading for Syria and Palestine via the Aqaba port, expecting this to continue and even reach higher figures in the coming months.

Khatib, who also serves as the first vice president of the Amman Chamber of Commerce, stressed the importance of recognising this growth and enhancing manpower, handles equipment, and incentives for transit goods passing through the Kingdom.

He underscored the need for all relevant authorities to provide necessary facilitations to make Aqaba port more attractive and dynamic, allowing it to regain its former role in handling transit cargo of various types.

Khatib underscored that restoring Aqaba port to its previous levels of activity would positively impact Jordan’s economic status, particularly benefiting the transportation sector, which serves as a key driver for various commercial, service, and industrial sectors.

The JLA was established in 2007 to represent employees in the freight industry, foster a competitive environment, protect shipping agents, and improve industry regulations for freight forwarders and logistics service providers.