Greek ambassador extols shared values with Jordan on national day

AMMAN — Jordan and Greece enjoy “excellent” political relations, share common values and the peoples of two countries have developed close ties due to the many similarities in their culture, according to Greek Ambassador to Jordan Eleftheria Galathianaki.

The ambassador’s remarks came during an event marking her country’s national day on Sunday, which was attended by Minister of Legal Affairs Nancy Namrouqa.

The event started with a minute of silence in honour of the victims of the recent tragic train collision in Greece, which resulted in the loss of many lives.

The presence of Greece and the Greek people in the Middle East dates back many centuries, Galathianaki said.

“Our bonds are further enhanced, also in the framework of the Trilateral Co-operation between Jordan, Greece and Cyprus. It’s about a multifaceted co-operation, expanding in many fields and promoting good neighbourly relations in the region,” the ambassador said.

A domain that both countries strongly wish to improve is trade and investments, she said, noting that the establishment of the Jordanian-Greek Business Association is “a positive and promising step forward”.

Elaborating on ties, the ambassador highlighted the contacts between the leaderships of the two countries.

Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias visited Jordan four times, during the last three years and the latest visit was in June 2022, in order to participate in the Association Council EU-Jordan, the ambassador said.

His Majesty King Abdullah visited Athens, in July 2021, in the framework of the Trilateral Co-operation Scheme, between Jordan, Cyprus and Greece, she said.

The ambassador concluded her speech by stating that “Greece has made respect for International Law and Law of the Sea, the ‘bible’ of its foreign policy priorities. It is in this context, that Greece has strongly condemned the invasion of Russia to Ukraine”.