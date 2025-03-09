National exports increase by 4.1% in 2024 to JD8.579b — DoS

By JT - Mar 09,2025 - Last updated at Mar 09,2025

The Department of Statistics on Sunday says that Jordan's national exports increase by 4.1 per cent in 2024, reaching a total value of JD8.579 billion, compared to JD8.245 billion in 2023 (Photo courtesy of Aqaba Container Terminal)

AMMAN — Jordan's national exports increased by 4.1 per cent in 2024, reaching a total value of JD8.579 billion, compared with JD8.245 billion in 2023, the latest monthly report on foreign trade issued by the Department of Statistics (DoS) showed on Sunday.

The report also revealed an overall increase in total exports, which rose by 5.8 per cent to JD9.433 billion in 2024, compared with JD8.912 billion in the previous year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Re-exports experienced a "significant" increase, rising by 28 per cent to JD854 million in 2024, compared with JD667 million in 2023.

Meanwhile, Jordan's total imports increased by 4.5 per cent to JD19.110 billion in 2024, compared with JD18.288 billion in 2023.

As a result, the trade deficit, the difference between the value of imports and total exports, widened by 3.2 per cent in 2024, reaching JD9.677 billion, compared with JD9.376 billion in 2023.

The cover ratio of exports to imports was 49 per cent in 2024, unchanged from the previous year.

In December 2024, total exports amounted to JD813 million, of which JD747 million were national exports and JD66 million were re-exports.

Imports for the month totalled JD1.826 billion, resulting in a trade deficit of JD1.013 billion.

This represents an increase of 13.5 per cent in total exports, 12.3 per cent in national exports, 29.4 per cent in re-exports and 39.8 per cent in imports compared with December 2023.

The coverage ratio in December was 45 per cent, down from 55 per cent in the same month of 2023, reflecting a decline of 10 percentage points.