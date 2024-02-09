Gov’t supports Nashama with JD1 million to sustain achievement

Following the historic success of the Jordanian national football team in reaching the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, the government decides to support the association with JD1 million (JT file photo)

AMMAN — Following the historic success of the Jordanian national football team (the Nashama) in reaching the final of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup, and in line with the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah, who urged the government to support the Jordan Football Association (JFA), the government has decided to support the association with JD1 million.

Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, who made the announcement during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, noted that the support aims to sustain and build on the team's remarkable achievements, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The Jordanian national team has made it to the 2023 AFC Asian Cup final for the first time in its history, after clinching a remarkable 2-0 victory over South Korea on Tuesday.