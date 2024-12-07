Prince Ali commends national football team's 'historic' performance, celebrates JFA's 75th anniversary

HRH Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, president of the Jordan Football Association (JFA), on Saturday commends the remarkable progress and accomplishments of the Jordanian national football team (Petra photo)

AMMAN — HRH Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein, president of the Jordan Football Association (JFA), on Saturday commended the remarkable progress and accomplishments of the Jordanian national football team, The Nashama, in both the AFC Asian Cup and their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Chairing the JFA General Assembly meeting, the Prince highlighted the unwavering support of His Majesty King Abdullah and HRH Crown Prince Hussein, stressing the collective responsibility to build on these achievements and turn challenges into opportunities to enhance the team’s global standing.

Prince Ali also expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for their tireless efforts to elevate Jordanian football, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

He also extended congratulations to the football community on the JFA’s 75th anniversary, describing the milestone as a testament to a legacy that spans generations and an opportunity to celebrate the federation’s successes.

JFA Secretary-General Samar Nassar announced plans to mark the federation’s diamond jubilee with various initiatives, including the formation of a committee to document the JFA’s history, the issuance of a commemorative postage stamp, and a celebration scheduled for the first quarter of 2025.

In 2023, The Nashama made history by advancing to the AFC Asian Cup final for the first time, securing their place with an impressive 2-0 victory over South Korea.

Despite finishing as runners-up after a 1-3 loss to Qatar in the final at Lusail Stadium in Doha, the team’s performance was hailed as a significant achievement.

His Majesty King Abdullah commended The Nashama for their outstanding determination and skill throughout the tournament, praising their efforts as a source of national pride.