'Bologna for Science Education' launched in Jordan, Palestine to enhance qualifications

AMMAN — A new collaboration between Jordanian and Palestinian universities was launched on Saturday at the Dead Sea with the unveiling of the "Bologna for Science Education in Palestine and Jordan" programme.

This initiative, supported by European Union funding, aims to standardise the recognition of academic qualifications and improve the employability of graduates from both countries in regional and international job markets, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

During the launch event, Palestinian Minister of Higher Education Amjad Barham noted the "widespread destruction" of educational institutions due to the ongoing Israeli occupation and the "severe" limitations it has placed on students’ access to quality education.

He said that such initiatives are critical to sustaining and enhancing the resilience of the education system in Palestine.

Barham commended the "strong" cooperation between Palestinian and Jordanian universities in addressing these challenges through curriculum development and the adoption of modern educational approaches.

Chairperson of the Higher Education Accreditation Commission (HEAC) Dhafer Sarairah stressed that this project represents a milestone for higher education in Jordan and Palestine, as well as the wider Mediterranean region.

He explained that the project goes beyond curriculum development and quality assurance, focusing on equipping graduates with the skills and competencies needed to succeed in both local and global job markets.

The initiative involves key academic institutions from both countries, including the German Jordanian University, Balqa Applied University, and the Jordan University of Science and Technology.

It also includes Palestinian universities of An-Najah National University, Palestine Technical University-Kadoorie, and the Arab American University in Jenin.

In partnership with the ministries of higher education, accreditation agencies, and academic institutions from Spain and Italy, the project fosters international collaboration aimed at improving higher education standards.

Fahmi Abu Rub, the project coordinator in Jordan, outlined that the project focuses on aligning educational programmes with the European Bologna Process, which includes integrating disciplines such as biology, chemistry and mathematics into a unified system.

This system will allow graduates to have their qualifications recognised across Europe, thus opening doors to employment opportunities within the European Union.

The Bologna Process is designed to enhance mutual recognition of academic qualifications, increase student mobility and ensure that academic credentials meet international standards.

Abdelhaleem Khader, the project coordinator in Palestine and representative of An-Najah National University, stressed that one of the project’s key goals is to shift the focus of education from rote memorisation to skill-based learning.

The project aims to better prepare students for the competitive job market, enhance accreditation and qualification recognition systems, and ensure alignment with global standards.

Looking ahead, the project will include comprehensive training programmes for faculty members from Jordanian and Palestinian universities, accreditation bodies and Ministry of Higher Education officials.

These efforts will ensure the "successful" implementation of the Bologna Process standards, the development of new curricula, the introduction of modern teaching methodologies and increased opportunities for knowledge exchange between academic institutions in the region and Europe.