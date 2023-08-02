GFP, IRC partner to support protection, health services for women, girls

GFP will implement a series of training sessions, activities, and awareness seminars for Ministry of Youth staff and Ministry of Education teachers, youth volunteers, adolescents and mothers at youth centres and schools (Photo courtesy of GFP)

AMMAN — Generations For Peace (GFP) and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have established a new partnership under the “Provision of sustainable health and protection services to refugees and vulnerable host communities in Jordan” programme, in collaboration with the Ministry of Youth and Ministry of Education.

For its role in the two-year programme, GFP will implement a series of training sessions, activities, and awareness seminars for Ministry of Youth staff and Ministry of Education teachers, youth volunteers, adolescents and mothers at youth centres and schools in Ajloun and Al Ghour, according to a GFP statement.

Integrating its Sport and Arts For Peace curriculum with IRC’s Women Protection and Empowerment and Gender-Based Violence (GBV) interventions, GFP will provide support to 2,040 Syrian and Jordanian beneficiaries, particularly women and girls in host communities, to enhance their safety, protection and access to support.

Commenting on this new partnership, GFP President Mohanned Arabiat said: “We are honoured to expand our partnerships with stakeholders dedicated to working in the sustainable health and protection sector.

“Together with IRC, we are committed to enhancing social cohesion and protection among Syrian refugees and host communities, with a specific focus on women and girls. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of this programme as the first step towards a fruitful and long-standing partnership.”

Adding to this, IRC Country Director Nivedita Monga said: “We are delighted to partner with GFP to ensure that those most in need are able to benefit from lifesaving and life-changing interventions. The IRC works in close alignment with government policies and priorities and this collaboration seeks to build on the good work being done by our partners and allies like GFP, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Youth.”

The programme implemented by the IRC and its local partners provides integrated health services with the goal of treating non-communicable diseases and improving access to secondary obstetric health services for women and girls. These activities will reach 33,994 direct beneficiaries, including women, girls, men and others at risk of GBV and survivors of GBV.