Generations for Peace concludes summer sport camps activities for the third year

The activities during the summer camps bring together students from diverse backgrounds, allowing them to build friendships (Photo courtesy of Generation for Peace)

AMMAN — Generations for Peace (GFP), in partnership with the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Jordan School Sport Federation (JSSF), concluded the activities of Summer Sport Camps for the third consecutive year, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.

A total of 28 Summer Sport Camps for public school students were launched nationwide in July, as part of the Riadati Programme, a three-year partnership between GFP and the Olympic Refuge Foundation (ORF). Through this partnership, GFP has implemented Sport for Protection-based activities aimed at enhancing the mental health and psychosocial well-being of youth affected by displacement across the Kingdome.

The Summer Sport Camps were led by 56 Physical Education (PE) teachers who completed a five-day intensive training conducted by GFP, before the start of the camp. This training helped them enhance their knowledge and skills in facilitating Sport for Protection activities. Each PE teacher implemented a total of eight high-quality Sport for Protection and Peace sessions for 100 students, the statement said.

The Summer Sport Camps aimed to provide a safe and fun space for 2,800 students of different nationalities to learn and interact, promoting trust, inclusion, and belonging through activities such as basketball, volleyball, and other sport-based activities.

Lama Hattab, GFP's CEO, stated that the organisation is proud to have completed the implementation for the third consecutive year, with the support of the ORF, and in partnership with the JSSF and MoE. She emphasised that the Summer Sport Camps have earned the trust of the local community and have had a significantly impact PE teachers, who will utilise the knowledge and skills gained not only throughout the Programme but also in the classroom during the school year.

"The initial year of the programme had 1,200 students participating. The number of participants increased to 2,000 students in the second year and reached the highest participation with 2,800 students in the third year. We greatly value our partnership with ORF and are pleased to have positively impacted our students' well-being," added Hattab.

For his part, Musleh Batoush, JSSF Secretary-General and MoE Director of School Sport, said: "The Summer Sports Camps, implemented by GFP, play a crucial role in enhancing students’ skills, physical fitness, and overall well-being. The activities during the summer camps bring together students from diverse backgrounds, allowing them to build friendships and develop leadership skills."

Meanwhile, 16-year-old Yamen, who works at a vegetable stall in Mafraq during his summer holiday, said that the Summer Sport Camp sessions have transformed his life for the better. "My Physical Education teacher convinced the stall owner to let me leave the stall to attend the sessions. These sports sessions have empowered me to face the daily challenges of life and handle its pressures. After each session, I feel relieved; it is my stress relief mechanism".