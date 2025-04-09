Shai scores 42, Doncic ejected as Thunder down Lakers

Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers dunks the ball during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Centre on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (AFP photo)

LOS ANGELES, United States — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 42 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder bounced back to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 136-120 on Wednesday in a hard-fought battle that saw Luka Doncic controversially ejected in the fourth quarter.

Two days after suffering a 27-point defeat to the Lakers, the No.1-ranked Thunder avenged that loss thanks to Gilgeous-Alexander's 13th 40-point game of the season, with Jalen Williams adding 26 and Luguentz Dort 17.

The contest pivoted on the fourth quarter incident that led to the Lakers' Slovenian star Doncic picking up a second technical foul and being tossed from the game.

Doncic was ejected following a one-handed jump shot which put the Lakers 108-107 up with 7min 40sec remaining after officiating crew member J.T. Orr judged he had been verbally abused by the player following the bucket.

Doncic protested, arguing he had merely been responding to a fan at courtside who had heckled him, but the decision stood and clearly rattled the Lakers, allowing the Thunder to seize the initiative and pull away for victory.

"It was a great game that unfortunately didn't get the finish that I think every basketball fan would want because of some decision making on some individuals' parts," Lakers coach J.J. Redick said.

LeBron James, who finished with 28 points, was at a loss to explain Doncic's ejection.

"I don't know why the ref was taking it personal," James told reporters. "The ref took it upon himself to think it was versus him. The game was just weird as hell after that."

Doncic insisted he had not been trash-talking Orr. "It was nothing to do with the ref, so I didn't really understand it," Doncic said. "It was tough, but you know that's on me too. I can't let my team down like that."

The Lakers remain in third place with a 48-31 record and need to win two of their remaining three regular-season fixtures to lock in third seeding in the Western Conference.

Cavs clinch no.1 seeding

The Cleveland Cavaliers clinched No.1 seeding in the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs after cruising past the Chicago Bulls 135-113.

Darius Garland led the scoring with 28 points in a balanced offensive performance from the Cavs, who improved to 63-16 to ensure they will finish the regular season on top of the East.

The victory means Cleveland will have home advantage when the playoffs get under way next week following the completion of the regular season on Sunday.

Garland was one of five Cleveland players to post double figures, with Evan Mobley adding 21 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists and Ty Jerome chipping in with 18 off the bench.

"You celebrate these moments," Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said. "It's hard to win 63 games in this league, and it's hard to be the first seed. We're hungry for more."

Elsewhere in the Eastern Conference, the second-seeded Boston Celtics edged the third-placed New York Knicks in a thriller at Madison Square Garden, with Jayson Tatum's 32-point performance guiding the NBA champions to a 119-117 overtime victory.

Back in the Western Conference playoff race, where six teams are vying for the remaining four automatic playoff berths, the Minnesota Timberwolves suffered a potentially costly 110-103 defeat on the road to the Milwaukee Bucks.

The result leave Minnesota on 46-33 and outside the top six places in the West in eighth position.

The Memphis Grizzlies boosted their chances of playoff qualification with a 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets on the road.

The game was overshadowed by a scary injury to Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells, who was stretchered off the court after landing heavily following a foul by K.J. Simpson.

US media reported Wells was awake and alert and nursing a broken wrist following the incident.

The Grizzlies, the Denver Nuggets, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Clippers now have identical 47-32 records with just three regular season games remaining.

The Phoenix Suns were eliminated from postseason contention after suffering a 133-95 blowout to Golden State, while the Clippers climbed into the play-off positions with a 122-117 win over San Antonio.