Foreign Ministry says 11 Jordanians evacuated from Gaza

AMMAN — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates on Wednesday announced the evacuation of 11 Jordanian citizens from the war-torn Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing to Egypt on Tuesday.

Ministry's spokesperson Sufyan Qudah said that, through the Jordanian embassy in Egypt, 9 out of the 11 have been transported from Nuweiba Port to Aqaba Port. He added that the other two evacuees have arrived in Cairo, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Qudah added that the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority received the evacuees, provided them with medical assistance and transported those who wished to Amman.

Qudah also said that out of the 1,184 Jordanians in Gaza registered in the ministry's database, 723 have been successfully evacuated since the start of the war.

The spokesperson also called on Jordanians in Gaza to contact the operations centre at the ministry to request assistance 24/7 at 00962799562903, 0096279956247 and 00962799562193 or via email at [email protected].