Her Majesty Queen Rania hosts on Thursday a group of female members of the Jordanian military and security agencies for Iftar on Wednesday at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman (Photo courtesy of Her Majesty Office)

AMMAN — Her Majesty Queen Rania hosted a group of female members of the Jordanian military and security agencies for Iftar on Wednesday at Al Husseiniya Palace in Amman.

During the Iftar, Her Majesty relayed His Majesty King Abdullah’s greetings and well wishes to her guests, thanking them for their service to the country and their hard work in Jordan and abroad, according to a statement from Office of Her Majesty.

“One of the most beautiful things about Jordan is the relationship between civilians and members of the military. It is a natural bond, built on trust in and respect for the armed forces,” Her Majesty said.

While breaking the fast, Her Majesty heard from the women about their work and their family lives, and wished them prolonged and successful journeys in their service of Jordan, the statement said.