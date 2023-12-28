Foreign Ministry to evacuate 119 Jordanians from Gaza

AMMAN — The Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that work was under way to evacuate more 119 Jordanian citizens from the war-torn Gaza Strip via the Rafah border crossing.

Sufian Qudah, the ministry's spokesperson, said that, out of the 1036 Jordanians in Gaza registered in the ministry's database, 581 have been successfully evacuated since the start of the war on October 7, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Upon arrival to Rafah border crossing, the embassy's team will provide the Jordanian evacuees with necessary assistance and facilitate their return to the Kingdom, Qudah said.

The spokesperson also called on Jordanians in Gaza to contact the operations centre at the ministry to request assistance 24/7 at

00962799562903, 0096279956247 and 00962799562193 or via email at [email protected].