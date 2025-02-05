Experts praise new building regulations, call for balance in reforms

Industry stakeholders say that recent amendments to building and urban planning regulations by the government have been widely welcomed as a step forward for the real estate sector (JT file)

AMMAN — Recent amendments to building and urban planning regulations by the government have been widely welcomed as a step forward for the real estate sector, according to industry stakeholders.

Experts told The Jordan Times that the fee reductions of up to 75 per cent would ease the financial burden on property owners, enabling them to legalise building violations and secure the necessary permits.

The Parliament has approved revisions to the National Building Law, and the Council of Ministers has introduced new Building and Urban Planning Regulations for 2025, including specific provisions for Amman to address long-standing legal issues.

The new regulations allow property owners of buildings constructed before January 1, 2025, to rectify violations within a one-year grace period.

These changes aim to simplify property transactions, increase property values, and resolve issues related to ownership and building compliance.

President of the Association of Real Estate Companies and Offices Mohammad Noor Taha emphasised that the new regulations would primarily benefit property owners with violations.

“They now have the opportunity to legalise their properties and access essential services, which will enhance the marketability and value of their assets. This offers a clear path to legal compliance and opens up better investment prospects,” he said.

Mahmoud Salah, a land developer and housing expert, said, “While these amendments are generally seen as positive, they mainly benefit individual property owners with violations rather than housing companies that have adhered to building laws from the outset.”

He expressed concerns that incentivising the correction of violations might undermine the importance of following legal regulations from the beginning.

“There needs to be a more balanced system that provides equal benefits to all stakeholders,” Salah noted.