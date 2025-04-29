Amended 2025 regulation enhances migrant worker rights, labour market efficiency - Tamkeen

Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights welcomes the Cabinet’s recent approval of the amended 2025 Work Permit Fee Regulation for non-Jordanian workers (JT file)

AMMAN — Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights has welcomed the Cabinet’s recent approval of the amended 2025 Work Permit Fee Regulation for non-Jordanian workers, describing it as a significant step forward in labour market reform and the protection of migrant workers’ rights.

In a statement to The Jordan Times, Tamkeen said the amendments mark progress toward greater regulatory transparency and a more equitable work environment that respects the rights of both employers and migrant labourers.

One of the most notable changes, according to Tamkeen, is the removal of a previous requirement obligating migrant workers to obtain formal leave approval from the Ministry of Labour in order to temporarily exit the country while holding a valid work permit.

“This amendment streamlines administrative procedures, reduces bureaucratic burdens, and facilitates labour mobility,” Tamkeen noted.

The organisation stressed that the new regulation aligns with international human rights obligations, including the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, which upholds an individual’s right to leave any country and return. Tamkeen said the change would ease travel for migrant workers needing to leave the country for emergencies or personal matters, reinforcing their freedom of movement.

The amended regulation also includes a reduction in work permit fees, from JD2,250 to JD1,500, a move Tamkeen believes will increase Jordan’s appeal to specialised foreign labour, enhance market competitiveness, and alleviate financial pressures on businesses.

"By lowering the cost of hiring skilled non-Jordanian workers, the measure is expected to attract both domestic and foreign investment, while also boosting workforce productivity."

Tamkeen further noted that increased cooperation between Jordanian and foreign workers can foster knowledge transfer and capacity-building, ultimately equipping local workers with the technical expertise needed to meet evolving market demands.

The organisation also said the 2025 amendments reflect a meaningful advancement in the legal and operational structure of Jordan’s labour market, promoting a more inclusive and rights-based approach to labour governance.