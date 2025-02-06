Experts commend revised agricultural regulations, stress need for enforcement

By Maria Weldali - Feb 06,2025 - Last updated at Feb 06,2025

Local NGOs and experts welcome the revised Agricultural Labour Regulations for 2025 (JT file)

AMMAN — Local NGOs and experts have welcomed the revised Agricultural Labour Regulations for 2025, published in the Official Gazette (Issue No. 5974), calling it a significant step towards improving working conditions and strengthening workers’ rights in the agricultural sector.

In a statement made available to The Jordan Times, Tamkeen highlighted three major amendments.

The most notable change is the elimination of Article 15, which previously excluded workers in small agricultural operations (employing three or fewer individuals) from essential rights such as social security, paid leave, and regulated working hours.

The revision ensures equal protection for all agricultural workers, regardless of workplace size, Tamkeen said.

Another key amendment removes the final clause from paragraph (A) of Article 3, which classified agricultural employment contracts as open-ended if no fixed term was specified.

The change aims to clarify employment terms, reduce disputes, and promote workplace stability.

Tamkeen noted that these amendments align with broader efforts to enhance labour conditions and social protections in agriculture, making the sector more appealing to Jordanian workers of both genders and contributing to job creation and lower unemployment.

Agriculture policy specialist Layla Ibraheem stressed that the real challenge lies in effective enforcement.

She urged authorities to step up inspections and ensure compliance, warning that without rigorous oversight, the amendments may fall short of delivering lasting improvements.

“These reforms mark a positive step, but their impact depends on strict implementation and sustained monitoring,” Ibraheem said. “Cooperation among all stakeholders is essential to translate these policy changes into tangible progress for agricultural workers.”