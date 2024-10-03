Tamkeen launches campaign for female in agriculture’s working conditions

AMMAN — Tamkeen for Legal Aid and Human Rights Organisation launched its latest campaign with a focus on raising awareness about the working conditions of female labourers in agriculture.

According to Tamkeen, the campaign, titled “Working Conditions in the Agricultural Sector: From a Legal Perspective and in Reality,” seeks to highlight the legal violations the sector’s female workers endure, and the gaps between legislation and its implementation on the ground.

“It is directed towards spreading awareness about the rights of women working in agriculture, the challenges they face in the workplace, and the absence of social protections in this sector,” Tamkeen said in a statement sent to The Jordan Times.

Noting that the majority of female agricultural workers suffer from low wages, as they are often paid on a daily basis, the daily wages they receive ranges from JD1 to JD1.5.

“There is no stable or relatively high source of income for these workers, and safety and occupational health standards are poor,” said Tamkeen Programme Director Rania Sarayrah.

Sarayrah noted that many employers fail to provide proper protective gear such as clothing, shoes, masks, and gloves to protect their employees from harsh working conditions.

Moreover, she pointed out: “Adequate transportation is not provided for these workers, leaving them without proper means to commute to and from their workplaces.”

Lack of reliable commuting options, and absence of employer-provided transportation, are among the main transport problems facing females in the agriculture industry.